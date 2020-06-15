Restrictions will limit foreign tourists

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha leaves in his limousine after talking about the government's plans for foreign visitors at the War Veterans Organisation in Bangkok on Monday. (Photo: Wassana Nanuam)

Travel-bubble tourism will include limits on destinations and visitor numbers, inbound flights and where they come from, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Monday.

He said the government was still deliberating which areas visitors would be allowed to go to when the ban on tourism is lifted.

Those areas would need to have disease control measures in place, including social distancing. Permitted areas could be closed if problems occured, Gen Prayut said.

"Tourists will not be able to roam at will, but to go only to places that are opened to them and have disease control capabilities. This is the guideline for the reception of foreign tourists... I think it is safe and better than liberalised tourism," the prime minister said.

There will be limits on the number of visitors, flights and cities considered safe.

"There must be regulations for this before international tourism resumes. We will do it in a step-by-step manner. We will see if the countries that cooperate with us also have collaboration at a city-to-city level. The government is planning this carefully, and tourists must also have health certificates," Gen Prayut said.

He said travellers would continue to face strict examination at border entry checkpoints.

The government's Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration is expected to consider "travel bubble" measures at its meeting on Wednesday.