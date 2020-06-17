No local Covid infection for 23 days

Students practice social distancing at an international school that reopened in Bangkok on Tuesday after the lifting of the coronavirus lockdown. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool)

The government on Wednesday reported there were no new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and the country has been free of local infection for 23 days.

Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said there were no new cases among local people or quarantined returnees.

"We have been free of local infection for 23 days. Academics say the ideal infection-free period is twice the 14-day period, which is 28 days.

"Please keep using face masks in order to make the record good for Thailand and the world," he said.

The total Covid-19 cases remained unchanged at 3,135, 2,996 (95.57%) of whom had recovered. Eighty-one patients were at hospitals. The death toll was again unchanged, at 58.

Dr Taweesilp said 41,345 returnees had been quarantined and 198 of them were found infected. At present, 10,285 remained at quarantine facilities.

Despite there being no new cases, the spokesman warned that the government still needed public cooperation in using the Thaichana check-in and checkout app, which would help quickly trace patients if infection recurs.

Only 197,381 shops out of about 1 million nationwide had registered to use of the mobile app, and only 333,919 people were using it, he said.

Global Covid-19 cases in 211 countries totalled 8.26 million, up by 144,206 in the previous 24 hours, with 445,986 deaths, up by 6,901. About 52% of the total cases had already recovered.

"The new confirmed cases were very high, almost 150,000," Dr Taweesilp said. Severe cases numbered 54,594.

The United States had the most cases at 2.21 million and the most deaths at 119,132.

Brazil ranked second by the number of confirmed cases at 928,834, but it ranked first by the number of newly confirmed cases at 37,278, while the figure in the US was at 25,450, ranking second.

"Brazil raises concerns... Its cases are soaring," Dr Taweesilp said.

India ranked fourth with 354,161 cases but had the most new deaths at 2,006, followed by 1,338 in Brazil and 849 in the US. Russia was third with 545,458 cases with 7,284 deaths. Thailand ranked 90th, he said.