Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Thailand logs 6 new Covid cases Thursday, no deaths
Thailand
General

Thailand logs 6 new Covid cases Thursday, no deaths

published : 18 Jun 2020 at 11:40

updated: 18 Jun 2020 at 12:14

writer: Agencies

A woman wearing a protective mask poses in front of a flower shop, after the government eased some protective measures following the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in Bangkok on Wednesday. (Reuters photo)
A woman wearing a protective mask poses in front of a flower shop, after the government eased some protective measures following the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in Bangkok on Wednesday. (Reuters photo)

The government reported six new coronavirus cases and no new deaths on Thursday, taking the total number of infections in Thailand to 3,141 with 58 deaths since January.

One more person recovered in the past 24 hours, leaving 86 in hospital.

All six new cases were imported, said Panprapa Yongtrakul, spokeswoman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

In a short briefing, she said five of the new cases were Thais who arrived back in the country from Saudi Arabia last Friday. They were found to be infected with the novel coronavirus on Tuesday. 

Dr Panprapa said the other case was a Thai national who returned from India on Monday and tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

Screenshot from https://covid19.ddc.moph.go.th/en

Screenshot from https://covid19.ddc.moph.go.th/en

Screenshot from https://covid19.ddc.moph.go.th/en


Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

US, China clash anew as top officials meet on tensions

WASHINGTON: The United States on Wednesday pressed China over its treatment of Uighur Muslims and Hong Kong as the two powers stood firm in high-level talks in Hawaii on soaring tensions.

11:45
World

Facial recognition: IT and police in delicate dance

PARIS: Tech giants love to portray themselves as forces for good and as the United States was gripped by anti-racism protests a number of them publicly disavowed selling controversial facial recognition technology to police forces.

11:45
Thailand

6 new cases

Government reports six new coronavirus cases, no new deaths on Thursday, taking total number of infections in Thailand to 3,141 with 58 deaths since January.

11:40