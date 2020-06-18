Thailand logs 6 new Covid cases Thursday, no deaths

A woman wearing a protective mask poses in front of a flower shop, after the government eased some protective measures following the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in Bangkok on Wednesday. (Reuters photo)

The government reported six new coronavirus cases and no new deaths on Thursday, taking the total number of infections in Thailand to 3,141 with 58 deaths since January.

One more person recovered in the past 24 hours, leaving 86 in hospital.

All six new cases were imported, said Panprapa Yongtrakul, spokeswoman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

In a short briefing, she said five of the new cases were Thais who arrived back in the country from Saudi Arabia last Friday. They were found to be infected with the novel coronavirus on Tuesday.

Dr Panprapa said the other case was a Thai national who returned from India on Monday and tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

