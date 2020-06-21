Thailand reports 1 imported virus case, no deaths Sunday

A man walks on Pridi Banomyong Road in Wattana district on Friday after the government eased some protective measures following the coronavirus disease outbreak. (Reuters photo)

Thailand on Sunday reported one new coronavirus case, a Thai boy who returned from overseas, and no additional deaths.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said the single new case was a six-year-old boy who returned to the country from South Africa with his mother. They are under state quarantine in Chon Buri, where the boy tested positive for the virus but the mother did not.

Sunday marked the 27th consecutive day with no locally transmitted infections. No additional Covid-19 patients were discharged in the previous 24 hours, leaving the total number recovered at 3,018. Seventy-two are now hospitalised, with the accumulated death toll still 58.

Despite the country's success in quelling local transmissions, the centre reminded the public to continue to wear face masks and use the Thai Chana platform to check in and out of stores and other public places.