Thailand logs 1 new Covid import Thursday

Police officers wearing masks secure the area during a demonstration to demand for change in the constitution on the 88th anniversary of a revolt that ended absolute monarchy, in front of the parliament building in Bangkok on Wednesday. (Reuters photo)

Thailand on Thursday reported one new coronavirus case detected in a Thai national returning from abroad, taking the country to 31 days without a local transmission.

The new case was a male student, 24, who returned to Thailand from Egypt on June 9, said Panprapa Yongtrakul, a spokeswoman for the government's Covid-19 Administration Centre.

He was found to have contracted the virus on Tuesday, after his second test, while in quarantine under a state programme in Chon Buri. He was asymptomatic, she said.

The novel coronavirus has killed 58 people in Thailand since it was first detected in January, among 3,158 infections, of which 3,038 patients have recovered.

Twelve people were added to the tally of recovered cases in the past 24 hours, leaving 62 hospitalised.

Screenshot from https://covid19.ddc.moph.go.th/en

