Two more Covid cases in Thailand Tuesday

This photo taken on Sunday shows a couple with a child walking past a sign advising visitors to wear face masks at Lumpini Park in Bangkok to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 novel coronavirus. (AFP)

Two additional cases of Covid-19 were found in Thailand over the past 24 hours, the government said on Tuesday, taking the total number of infections in Thailand to 3,171. No additional deaths were reported, leaving the toll at 58.

The country has now gone 36 days without any local transmissions.

Dr Panprapa Yongtrakul, assistant spokesman of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said the two new cases were Thai masseurs aged 27 and 28 who returned from Qatar on June 16. They were quarantined in Chon Buri province.

The two tested negative for the disease on June 21, but positive on Saturday. Both were asymptomatic. Three other returnees on the same flight also contracted Covid-19. Dr Panprapa said the country was still free of local Covid-19 infection.

Total cases rose to 3,171, 3,056 of whom recovered, including three patients released over the past 24 hours. Fifty-seven patients were at hospitals and all of them were returnees. The death toll remained unchanged at 58.

Global Covid-19 cases rose 159,056 over the past 24 hours to 10.41 million while the death toll went up by 3,422 to 507,497.

The United States had the most cases at 2.68 million, up by a record 44,734, and the most deaths at 128,783.

Brazil recorded a record number of deaths -- 727 -- raising the toll to 58,385. Its total cases rose to 1.37 million, the second highest in the world.





Screenshot from https://covid19.ddc.moph.go.th/en

Screenshot from https://covid19.ddc.moph.go.th/en