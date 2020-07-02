Section
Chansin to lead THAI
Chansin to lead THAI

published : 2 Jul 2020 at 04:45

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

Thai Airways International (THAI) has appointed Chansin Treenuchagron, a former president of the state-owned oil and gas conglomerate PTT Plc, as acting president.

THAI on Wednesday informed the Stock Exchange of Thailand of Mr Chansin's appointment, which was approved by a special board meeting. The appointment takes effect today.

The former president of PTT Plc joined the THAI board last month. He replaces Chakkrit Parapuntakul, who resigned as acting president but remains the company's second vice chairman.

Mr Chansin's appointment as acting president effectively ended his position as THAI's independent executive.

The top-level change comes after the airline filed for debt rehabilitation with the Central Bankruptcy Court, which is scheduled to decide whether to admit the case on Aug 18.

