No new Covid cases in Thailand Tuesday

Monks attend an event to mark Asalha Bucha Day in the southern province of Narathiwat on Sunday, amid restrictions due to the Covid-19 coronavirus. (AFP photo)

No new cases of novel coronavirus were reported in Thailand over the previous 24 hours, the government said on Tuesday, along with no additional deaths.

The total number of cases remains at 3,195, and the death toll at 58.

The number of recovered patients remained at 3,072, leaving 65 still hospitalised.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said that of the 3,195 accumulated cases, 2,444 contracted the disease locally, while 258 were diagnosed in state quarantine facilities -- including every single infection diagnosed over the past 43 days.

Screenshot from https://covid19.ddc.moph.go.th/en

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 182,490 over the past 24 hours to 11.74 million. The death toll increased by 3,884 to 540,660.

The United States had the most cases at 3.04 million, up by 57,905, and the most deaths at 132,979, up by 410.

Brazil ranked second with 1.63 million cases, up by 21,486, and 65,556 deaths, up by 656, and India third with 720,346 cases, up by 22,510, and 20,174 deaths, up by 474. Thailand ranked 99th in the world.