US army delegation arrives, tested for Covid-19

US army chief-of-staff Gen James McConville has a nasal swab taken for testing for Covid-19 after he arrived at Wing 6 in Bangkok on Thursday morning. (Army photo)

United States army chief-of-staff Gen James McConville arrived on Thursday for a two-day visit, and he and his delegation were tested for coronavirus disease.

The delegation arrived on a US plane at Wing 6, at Don Mueang airport, at 10.15am. It is the first official visit by a foreign delegation since the government began phased lifting of Covid-19 restrictions.

On Wednesday, Gen McConville and his staff were in Singapore, where they tested negative for Covid-19.

On arrival in Thailand they were subject to strict disease control measures. They wore face masks. Their vehicles had partitions separating drivers from the visitors. There was alcohol gel and wipes and sanitising spray.

Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said the delegation is the first group of visitors to arrive under the fifth-stage easing of the lockdown.

They would not be quarantined because health officials were confident of controlling any disease they may have, he said.

Guests of the government and business representatives under special arrangements could visit the country for a short period. They would be escorted by health and security officials, Dr Taweesilp said.

Thai officials who accompanied the visitors would also not have to be quarantined for 14 days subsequently, because they knew well how to protect themselves, kept a distance from the visitors, and had experience gained in handling returnees who arrived by plane, he said.