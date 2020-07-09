Immigration office to reopen at Muang Thong Thani

Foreigners form long queues outside the immigration bureau office at the Government Complex in Bangkok in March, waiting to apply for visa extensions and other services after the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted their travel plans. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The Immigration Bureau will open an office at Muang Thong Thani in Nonthaburi province from Monday, to relieve congestion at its government complex office on Chaeng Wattana Road.

Pol Maj Gen Piti Sai-ubon, deputy commander of Immigration Division 1, said on Thursday that services would be available at the Central Investigation Bureau in Muang Thong Thani housing estate in Pak Kret district from July13.

It will handle 90-day reports, accommodation reports under Section 38 (TM38) of the Immigration Act, and requests for short-stay extensions.

In March the Immigration Bureau opened an office at Muang Thong Thani, but it was closed when the Interior Ministry auto-extended stays for some categories of foreigners to July 31, to prevent crowding.

Pol Maj Gen Piti said the Interior Ministry's extension would expire on July 31.

The Muang Thong Thani office would help cater for the many foreigners still unable to return home because of the airport closures in many countries, he said.