No new Covid-19 cases

Commuters wear face masks at Phaya Thai train station in Bangkok on Friday, when the government announced no new Covid-19 cases. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

The government on Friday reported no new cases of coronavirus disease, with the total remaining at 3,202 and the death toll unchanged at 58.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said there were no new cases of local infection or among quarantined returnees. The country had been free of local Covid-19 infection for 46 days.

Of the total 3,202 cases, 3,087 had recovered (96%), including two patients released on Thursday.

Fifty-seven patients remained at hospitals while the death toll was unchanged at 58, or 1.81% of total cases.

So far 1,780 cases were reported in Bangkok and Nonthaburi province, 744 in the South, 472 in the Central Plains, 111 in the Northeast and 95 in the North.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 223,653 over the past 24 hours to 12.39 million. The worldwide death toll went up by 5,376 to 557,405. The United States had the most cases at 3.22 million, up by 61,067.

Brazil ranked second with 1.76 million cases, up by 42,907.