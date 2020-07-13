3 new imported Covid cases, including foreigner, Monday

A devotee prays before a Buddha statue inside Wat Mangkorn Kammalawas, where visitors are required to wear masks, in Bangkok on Sunday. (Photo by Apichart Jinakul)

Thailand on Monday recorded three new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, including one foreigner, and no new fatalities, authorities said.

The new cases were two Thais and one Egyptian, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA). One of the Thais arrived from Kuwait on June 29 and tested positive on Saturday while in state quarantine in Bangkok. Another arrived from Bahrain on Sunday and tested positive on arrival.

The Egyptian, a soldier, arrived in Thailand on Wednesday and tested positive on Friday while in state quarantine in Rayong.

The new findings raised total confirmed cases to 3,220, with the death toll remaining at 58.

Screenshot from https://covid19.ddc.moph.go.th/en

https://covid19.ddc.moph.go.th/en