More returnees show high fever

A total of 506 returnees from five countries arrive at Suvarnabhumi airport on Wednesday. Twenty-one of them had a high temperatures and were taken to state quarantine facilities. (Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)

Twenty-one people returning from abroad were found to have a high temperatures on arrival at Suvarnabhumi airport on Wednesday and were admitted to hospitals.

They were among 506 returnees from Qatar, Taiwan, China, Bangladesh and Japan, and arrived on five flights.

Flight QR830 from Qatar landed at Suvarnabhumi airport at 7.25am. A Thai returnee on board underwent health screening at the airport, had no fever and was taken to a state quarantine facility.

Flight BR201 from Taiwan landed with 223 returnees, six of them had a high fever. They were immediately taken to hospitals. The remaining returnees were taken to state quarantine facilities.

Flight CZ3081 with 25 returnees landed at the airport at 2.07pm. None of them had a high fever after undergoing health screening. They were taken by buses to state quarantine facilities.

The fourth flight, from Bangladesh, arrived at the airport at 3.20pm. All 25 returnees on BG4188 had no fever and were bused to state quarantine facilities in Pattaya and Bangkok.

Flight JL031 landed at 3.30pm with 232 returnees, two of them were Buddhist monks and one was wanted on an arrest warrant. Fifteen of the returnees had a high fever and were taken to hospitals.