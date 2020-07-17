BMA: B20,000 fine for failure to report Rayong visit

People queue to be tested for Covid-19 at Passione Shopping Destination mall in Rayong province on Tuesday. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

Anyone failing to inform city officials they were at the hotel or mall in Rayong where a virus-infected Egyptian soldier went could be fined 20,000 baht, Bangkok deputy governor Sopon Pisutthiwong warned on Friday.

Family members who were aware of the visit but failed to inform officials could also be fined.

Pol Lt Gen Sopon, as director of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said the warning applies to people whose home registration is in Bangkok, or who live in Bangkok, who checked in at D Varee Diva Central Hotel in Rayong between July 8 and 11, or went to the Passione Shopping Destination, a mall in the eastern province, on July 10.

They must notify the city's emergency operation centre, tel 09 4386 0051, or the Erawan centre’s hotline 1646, a hospital or health care centre run by the BMA.

Those who fail to do so face a fine of 20,000 baht under Section 50 of the Disease Control Act, the deputy governor said.

Family members or others aware of a visit by a person who failed to report it could face the same punishment.

A member of an Egyptian military delegation found to be infected with the coronavirus stayed at D Varee Diva Central Hotel from July 8-11. He went to the shopping mall on July 10.