New Covid cases in quarantine include returned soldiers

Disease control officials greet the 151 Thai solders returning from a military exercise in Hawaii, at Suvarnabhumi airport on July 22. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

The government on Friday reported 10 new coronavirus disease patients, all returnees staying in state quarantine facilities.

Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said on Friday morning the new cases included one returnee each from Sudan, Pakistan, Germany and the Netherlands, and six soldiers returning from the United States. All were in state quarantine facilities.

The soldiers had participated in a military exercise in Hawaii on July 22. They were tested for Covid-19 on their arrival, and the results were positive, Dr Taweesilp said.

The new infections brought the total number of cases in the country to 3,279. He said 3,107 patients had recovered, including two discharged on Thursday. The death toll remained unchanged at 58.

In Rayong, all 12 people deemed at risk of Covid-19 were found not to be infected after their latest test on Thursday, he said.

They completed their 14-day quarantine period on Friday, made necessary by an infected Egyptian soldier who left his hotel and went to two malls in Rayong, and would be released on Saturday.

Globally, Covid-19 cases continued to rise over the past 24 hours, increasing by 278,295 to 15.65 million, Dr Taweesilp said. The death toll rose by 6,277 to 636,470. The United States had the most cases at 4.16 million, up by 69,116.

Brazil was second, with the number of cases rising to 2.28 million, up by 58,080. Thailand ranked 104th among 211 affected countries.