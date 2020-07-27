Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Jordan set to waive quarantine for Thais
Thailand
General

Jordan set to waive quarantine for Thais

published : 27 Jul 2020 at 04:30

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

Jordan will permit Thais to enter the country without the mandatory 14-day quarantine from Aug 5, according to Jordan's Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission.

Thailand is among 22 countries in the "green" category deemed to be at low risk from Covid-19 infections. Other "green" countries reportedly include Canada, China, Georgia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Norway and Switzerland.

Nationals of these countries will not be required to go through 14 days of quarantine although they are still subject to health tests and related Covid-19 screenings upon arrival in Jordan. According to the commission, the list of "green" countries may change subject to a review of each country's Covid-19 situation every two weeks.

Meanwhile, Thailand reported nine new coronavirus cases yesterday, raising the total to 3,291.

The new cases were three Thais returning from Indonesia, two from Singapore, and one each from the Philippines, Bahrain, Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said one male and two female returnees from Indonesia arrived in Thailand on Monday and tested positive for the virus during quarantine in Chon Buri on Friday.

Two Thai men who returned from Singapore and one man from Egypt tested positive for the virus upon arrival in Thailand on Friday.

One Thai student from the Philippines returned to Bangkok on July 12 and was found infected during state quarantine in the capital on Thursday. A Thai woman who arrived from Bahrain on July 19 tested positive on Friday while quarantined in Chon Buri. A man who returned to Thailand from Saudi Arabia on Saturday tested positive on arrival. Thailand has recorded no locally-transmitted infections for 62 days.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

New witnesses

New specialist and motorist witnesses are the key factors which convinced prosecutors to drop charges against the Red Bull scion.

08:00
Thailand

Prayut orders 'Boss' probe

The prime minister has ordered an inquiry into the prosecution's decision to drop a reckless driving charge against Vorayuth Yoovidhya following public outrage over the news.

07:30
Thailand

Forced to take the long way home

After spending months stranded abroad due to Covid-19 lockdowns, some foreign nationals with Thai work permits have finally managed to return.

06:30