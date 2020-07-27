Jordan set to waive quarantine for Thais

Jordan will permit Thais to enter the country without the mandatory 14-day quarantine from Aug 5, according to Jordan's Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission.

Thailand is among 22 countries in the "green" category deemed to be at low risk from Covid-19 infections. Other "green" countries reportedly include Canada, China, Georgia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Norway and Switzerland.

Nationals of these countries will not be required to go through 14 days of quarantine although they are still subject to health tests and related Covid-19 screenings upon arrival in Jordan. According to the commission, the list of "green" countries may change subject to a review of each country's Covid-19 situation every two weeks.

Meanwhile, Thailand reported nine new coronavirus cases yesterday, raising the total to 3,291.

The new cases were three Thais returning from Indonesia, two from Singapore, and one each from the Philippines, Bahrain, Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said one male and two female returnees from Indonesia arrived in Thailand on Monday and tested positive for the virus during quarantine in Chon Buri on Friday.

Two Thai men who returned from Singapore and one man from Egypt tested positive for the virus upon arrival in Thailand on Friday.

One Thai student from the Philippines returned to Bangkok on July 12 and was found infected during state quarantine in the capital on Thursday. A Thai woman who arrived from Bahrain on July 19 tested positive on Friday while quarantined in Chon Buri. A man who returned to Thailand from Saudi Arabia on Saturday tested positive on arrival. Thailand has recorded no locally-transmitted infections for 62 days.