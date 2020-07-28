Two more soldiers found infected

People take photos with an old steam engine the State Railway of Thailand operated from Hua Lamphong railway terminus in Bangkok to celebrate His Majesty the King's birthday on Tuesday, when the country logged two new Covid-19 cases. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The government reported on Tuesday that two more soldiers who returned last week from a military exercise in the United States have tested positive for coronavirus disease.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration announcement said both men, aged 22 and 25 years, had been in state quarantine since their arrival back from Hawaii on July 22.

Six other soldiers on the same flight had earlier been confirmed as Covid-19 cases.

They were quarantined in Chon Buri province. The two men tested positive on Sunday. They were being treated at a hospital in Bangkok.

Both fell sick last Friday. The younger one had a cough, fever, sore throat, runny nose, excessive phlegm, breathing difficulty, headache, muscle pain and diarrhoea. The other had a cough.

The two cases raised the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 3,297, of whom 360 were detected in quarantine facilities.

Of the total cases, 1,809 were recorded in Bangkok and Nonthaburi province, 744 in the South, 538 in the Central Plains, 11 in the Northeast and 95 in the North.

Of the total cases, 3,111 had recovered and 128 patients were in hospitals. The death toll remained frozen at 58.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 229,470 over the previous 24 hours to 16.64 million, during which time the death toll increased by 4,449 to 656,488.

The United States had the most cases at 4.43 million, up by 61,571, and the most deaths at 150,444, up by 595 deaths, followed by Brazil with 2.44 million cases, up by 23,579, and India with 1.48 million cases, up by 46,484. Thailand ranked 106th by the number of confirmed cases, the CCSA said.