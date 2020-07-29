Dormitory raided, drugs seized in Khon Kaen

Police examine the drugs found in a raid on a dormitory in Muang district of Khon Kaen on Wednesday. (Photo: Chakrapan Nathanri)

KHON KAEN: Police raided a dormitory, arrested two wanted drug dealers and seized methamphetamine pills, crystal meth and marijuana in Muang district on Wednesday.

Following an investigation, a team of police went to a dormitory at Ban Khamhai in tambon Ban Pet.

They arrested Jessadaporn Sriwichan, 35, and Jurairat Duangthola, 34, both from Maha Sarakham's Kosum Phisai district.

Police seized 523,272 methamphetamine pills, 3,036 grammes of crystal methamphetamine, or ice, 5 kilogrammes of dried marijuana and a pistol from a dormitory room.

Also seized from the suspects were 21-baht weight of gold ornaments, a bank account book with deposits of 267,426 baht, a black Honda Accord and three motorcycles - all believed linked to the drug trade.

Mr Jessadaporn allegedly later told police he obtained the drugs from a Lao man identified only as Sin, who smuggled them into Thailand via Mukdahan province. From Mukdahan, the drugs were delivered to different spots in Khon Kaen and later collected and brought into the dormitory for storage before distribution.

The man said he and Ms Jurairat had rented two dormitory rooms for four months. They used one room for storing the drugs and lived in the other room, where they also received clients.

Pol Maj Gen Somchai Noomto, deputy commissioner of the Provincial Police Region 4, told reporters the two already had a police record for long involvement in the drug trade and were the subject of arrest warrants.

He alleged the two suspects sold the drugs at 100 baht for a meth pill, 500,000 baht for a kilogramme of crystal meth, and 20,000 baht for a kilogramme of dried marijuana.