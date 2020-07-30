New Covid cases among returnees from Mideast

Representatives of village-based health volunteers at Government House in Bangkok to discuss Covid-19-related allowances on Wednesday, when the country logged six new coronavirus cases. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

The government on Thursday reported six new cases of coronavirus disease, quarantined returnees from Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said four of the new patients were male students aged 21-25 years. They arrived from Egypt on July 17 and were quarantined in Chon Buri province.

They tested positive on Tuesday while being asymptomatic. Two other people on the same flight were earlier found with the disease.

The two other new patients arrived from Saudi Arabia last Saturday. One is a male student aged 25 and the other a 50-year-old maid.

They were also quarantined in Chon Buri and tested positive on Tuesday, but also showed no symptoms. Another person on the same flight was previously diagnosed with the disease.

Covid-19 infection has been detected in 9.5% of returnees from Egypt and 8.4% of those from Saudi Arabia.

Total Covid-19 cases rose to 3,304, of whom 3,111 had recovered and 135 remained at hospitals. The death toll remained unchanged at 58 since June 2.

Global Covid-19 cases rose 294,754 over the past 24 hours to 17.18 million. The death toll was up by 6,865 to 670,200. The United States had the most cases at 4.57 million, up by 69,694, and the most deaths at 153,840, up by 1,520.