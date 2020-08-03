Section
Thailand logs 3 new Covid imports Monday
Thailand
General

Thailand logs 3 new Covid imports Monday

published : 3 Aug 2020 at 12:15

writer: Online reporters

A woman waits at her departure gate at the almost empty terminal of Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok on Saturday, as passenger numbers plummeted due to the Covid-19 coronavirus. (AFP photo)


Thailand on Monday reported three new imported coronavirus cases, for an accumulated total of 3,320. The death toll remained at 58.

Two of the new cases recently returned to Thailand from the United Arab Emirates, and one from India.

Seventy days have elapsed since the last confirmed case of local transmission of the novel coronavirus.

-- More to follow --

