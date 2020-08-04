Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Education ministry to push for full school opening
Thailand
General

Education ministry to push for full school opening

published : 4 Aug 2020 at 05:00

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

Students attend class on the first day of term on July 1 at Mathayom Prachaniwet School in Bangkok. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)
Students attend class on the first day of term on July 1 at Mathayom Prachaniwet School in Bangkok. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The Ministry of Education will this week ask the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) to allow 4,500 schools nationwide to open fully.

Education Minister Nataphol Teepsuwan said on Monday he will this week propose the full onsite school reopening to the CCSA for consideration since Thailand has reported no community transmissions for a long period of time with many lockdown measures eased.

The minister said parents thought that the current partial re-opening, particularly the alternate-day arrangement for attendance, might result in interrupted study for their children.

If the CCSA approves the full-scale school reopening, the minister stressed that all schools must comply with measures imposed by the Public Health Ministry such as compulsory face coverings, hand washing using alcohol-based hand sanitisers, and checking the body temperature of students before they enter the premises.

Students who have a fever are encouraged to stop going to school until they fully recover, he suggested.

CCSA spokesperson Taweesilp Visanuyothin said a CCSA committee had discussed the alternate-day arrangement at more than 4,500 schools to reduce classroom density. These schools include those under the Education Ministry and the National Office of Buddhism.

A special CCSA committee on the easing of Covid-19 measures has the power to green-light the full-scale school re-opening and it is expected to discuss the matter next week after receiving relevant information from the Education Ministry this week.

The CCSA will push for schools to return to normal but will also consider classroom measures to ensure the protection of students, the spokesperson said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Sports

Phiphat to seek govt nod for fans at league matches

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said on Monday he will ask the government to allow Thai league matches to have spectators when the season resumes next month.

07:22
Thailand

Horse owners call on govt to reopen tracks

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Horse owners on Monday petitioned the government to allow racetracks across the country to reopen after a five-month closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

07:11
Thailand

Pheu Thai in charter rewrite push

The main opposition Pheu Thai Party announced on Monday that it will file a motion in parliament on Tuesday to clear the way for a charter rewriting body to be formed, although it risks being vetoed by the Senate, according to a political source.

07:00