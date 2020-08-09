2 Thai embassies hit by Covid-19 outbreaks

Staff members of Thai embassies in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia have contracted the novel coronavirus, according to the Foreign Ministry.

The embassy in Manama reported that a foreign employee suffering mild symptoms tested positive for Covid-19, ministry spokesman Cherdkiat Atthakor said on Sunday.

The official was receiving medical treatment at a residence and for the sake of public safety, the embassy would suspend its consular service until Aug 22. The embassy has also suspended arrangement of repatriation flights for stranded Thais, the spokesman said.

At the Thai embassy in Riyadh, he continued, one foreign employee and one Thai official have contracted the virus. The Thai government official was admitted to a hospital, while the local employee, whose symptoms were mild, was being treated at a residence.

The embassy has asked people who need its services to make appointments in advance to comply with disease control measures.

Mr Cherdkiat said that Thai embassies and consulates-general were on the frontlines, taking care of Thai people abroad, both those who were infected and those wishing to return to Thailand. Since April over 67,000 stranded Thais have returned home, he said.

"Foreign Ministry personnel have been dedicated to their work for months, taking care of Thai people while at risk of infection," Mr Cherdkiat said.

He assured people that officials would continue to do their duty.