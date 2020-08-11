Zero new Covid cases in Thailand for second day

FILE PHOTO: A security guard pretends to take the temperature of a traditional Thai Hanuman puppet with a face shield held by its puppeteers at the Erawan Shrine in Bangkok on July 13, 2020. (AFP)

For the second consecutive day, Thailand on Tuesday reported no new coronavirus cases, domestic or imported. The total number of cases remains 3,351.

No new deaths were reported, leaving the accumulated death toll at 58. 130 patients were being treated at hospitals.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said 367 people were scheduled to arrive in the country from the United States via Taiwan and Hong Kong, and from Germany. On Wednesday 123 people would arrive from South Korea. All would be tested and quarantined on arrival.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 224,872 over the past 24 hours to 20.25 million. The death toll was up 4,720 to 738,715. The United States had the most cases at 5.25 million, up 52,002, and the most deaths at 166,192, up 575.

Brazil ranked second by the number of confirmed cases at 3.06 million, up 21,888, and 101,857 deaths, up 721.

India came third with 2.27 million cases, up 53,016, and 45,353 deaths, up 887 -- the fastest increase in both cases and deaths in the world over the last 24 hours.