Three new cases returnees from Singapore, India

Students are advised on how to wear face masks properly when full-scale school services resume, at Intarumphun School in Samut Prakan province on Thursday. Meanwhile, the government reported three new Covid-19 cases among returnees from India and Singapore. (Photo by Somchai Poomlard)

The government on Thursday reported three new cases of coronavirus disease, quarantined returnees from Singapore and India, raising the total to 3,359.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration reported that the returnee from Singapore was a construction worker aged 53. He arrived on Friday and was quarantined in Chon Buri province. He tested positive on Tuesday but was asymptomatic.

The two other new cases from India are masseuses aged 30. They arrived on Saturday and were quarantined in Bangkok. They tested positive on Tuesday.

One of them had a runny nose and loss of the sense of smell. The other had a cough and muscle pains.

Of the 3,286 people who have arrived from India, 6.4% had Covid-19. The infection rate among the 1,943 people coming from Singapore is 1.9%.

Of the total cases, 3,169 recovered (94%), while 132 patients are in hospitals. The death toll has been unchanged at 58 since June 2.

Globally, Covid-19 cases rose by 292,967 over the previous 24 hours to 20.81 million. The death toll increased by 6,822 to 747,258. The United States had the most cases at 5.36 million, up by 54,345, and the most deaths at 169,131, up by 1,382 which was the fastest pace.

Brazil was second with 3.17 million cases, up by 58,081, and 104,263 deaths, up by 1,164.

India ranked third with 2.39 million cases, with the biggest increase of 67,006, and 47,138 deaths, up by 950. Thailand ranks 114th.