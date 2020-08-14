Three soldiers wounded in Pattani shootout

Security officers hunt for armed men following an exchange of gunfire in Yarang district of Pattani on Friday in which three soldiers were wounded. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)

PATTANI: Three soldiers were wounded in an exchange of gunfire with armed men on Friday in Yaring district, where security officers were hunting for the bombers who killed a ranger on Thursday.

The clash erupted in Buenaejuerae village in tambon Kolam where a combined team of soldiers, police and local officials were patrolling, said Pol Col Thotsaphol Sararuek, chief of Ban Sarong police station, who was alerted at 1pm on Friday.

An unknown number of men opened fire on the security officers, who returned fire. The exchange lasted about 30 minutes and three officers were wounded. They were rushed to a hospital while the hunt continued for the armed men.

Maj Gen Pramote Prom-in, spokesman for the Fourth Army, said officers continued the operation after the attack.

Sub Lt Sutthiporn Supakarn, 33, was wounded in the right leg. Sgt Maj Anuwat Suansokchuek, 31, was hit in the left ankle, and Cpl Saenchai Chartchamnarn, 27, sustained injuries to his left leg and right ankle. All three were taken to Yarang Hospital in Pattani, said Maj Gen Pramote.

Authorities are still looking for those behind a pair of bombings that took place on Thursday in Pattani and Narathiwat provinces at roughly the same time. One ranger was killed in each incident.