Thailand logs 2 new Covid imports Monday
Thailand
General

published : 24 Aug 2020 at 11:26

updated: 24 Aug 2020 at 12:12

writer: Online reporters

Passengers wear face masks as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus walking along a concourse at the departure area of Suvarnabhumi airport on Friday. (AFP photo)
The government reported two new imported cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday.

The Centre for Covid Situation Administration said the first case was a Thai student, 35, who returned from India on Aug 6 and was quarantined in Bangkok. He was diagnosed with Covid-19 after his third test on Friday. 

The other case was a man from Qatar, 71, who arrived in Thailand on Saturday. He was quarantined in a hospital in Bangkok and tested positive the same day.  

Neither patient showed symptoms of Covid-19. 

The centre said doctors were keeping an eye on the the Qatari’s two sons, who accompanied him to Bangkok, although both initially tested negative for the virus.

The new infections took the total to 3,397, with no new deaths.

