Govt reports 5 more Covid quarantine cases Tuesday

A janitor pushes a cart in front of a Covid-19 coronavirus-related poster in Bangkok on Aug 20, 2020. (AFP photo)

The government on Tuesday reported five new cases of the novel coronavirus, all quarantined Thai returnees, as total cases rose to 3,402.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration announced that individual cases had arrived from Oman, Turkey and the United States, while two others had returned from Indonesia.

The case from Oman is a businesswoman aged 26. She arrived on Aug 17 on the same flight as three previously confirmed cases and was quarantined in Chon Buri province. Her infection was confirmed in the second test.

The case from Turkey is a spa parlour employee. She arrived on Aug 19 and was quarantined in Bangkok. She was confirmed with Covid-19 in her second test.

The case from the US is a male worker, 46, who arrived on Sunday. He told officials that he had contracted Covid-19 and a test on the same day turned out positive.

The two new cases from Indonesia are a male student aged 27 and a woman aged 20. They arrived on Aug 20 and were quarantined in Chon Buri. They tested positive on the first test on Sunday.

All the five new cases were asymptomatic when their infections were confirmed.

Accumulated infection rates are 16.77% among people returning to Thailand from Indonesia, 0.86% from Oman, 8.82% from the US and 0.65% from Turkey.

Of the total 3,402 cases, 3,229 have recovered -- including seven discharged over the past 24 hours -- and 115 patients were in hospitals. The death toll has remained at 58 since June 2.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 225,625 over the past 24 hours to 23.81 million and the death toll was up by 4,492 to 817,005. The US had the most cases at 5.91 million, up by 41,484, and the most deaths at 181,114, up by 510. Thailand ranked 119th by the number of confirmed cases.