Thai returnee brings cases to 3,411

Another coronavirus case was reported on Saturday — an asymptomatic returnee from the Netherlands in state quarantine — bringing the total in Thailand to 3,411.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said the new case was an 30-year-old employee who arrived in Thailand on Aug 15. She stayed at a state quarantine facility in Chon Buri province.

She tested positive in the second test done on Aug 26.

Of the total 3,411 cases, 3,242 recovered, including five discharged over the past 24 hours, and 111 remain at hospitals. The death toll has been unchanged at 58 since June 2.

So far 1,839 cases were reported in Bangkok and Nonthaburi province, 744 in the South, 621 in the Central Plains, 112 in the Northeast and 95 in the North.

Globally, Covid-19 cases rose by 281,528 over the previous 24 hours to 24.1 million and the death toll increase by 5,663 to 841,290, or 3.4%.

The US had the most cases at 6.1 million, up by 49,601, and the most deaths at 185,901, up by 1,105. Brazil came second with 3.8 million, up by 48,112.

Thailand ranked 121st among 211 affected countries.