Soldiers deployed along western border
Thailand
General

Soldiers deployed along western border

published : 30 Aug 2020 at 17:17

writer: Wassana Nanuam

Soldiers from the 9th Infantry Division man a position overlooking the western border with Myanmar as part of the measures being taken to prevent illegal border crossing by migrant workers from the neighbouring country. (Photo supplied)
Soldiers of the 9th Infantry Division or Surasee Force have been deployed along the western border to prevent Myanmar migrants from illegally crossing the frontier into Thailand.

Maj Gen Thakad Lordsiri, commander of the 9th Infantry Division, said since daily Covid-19 cases in Myanmar have increased, migrants who illegally cross the border from the neighbouring country could bring  the virus with them and cause a second wave of the pandemic in Thailand.

Therefore, all units under the 9th Infantry Division have been ordered to step up preventative measures by setting up more security checkpoints along the western border to prevent the smuggling of drugs and illegal entry of migrant workers via natural border passes.

Col Winij Sawangneth, commander of the 29th Infantry Regiment under the 9th Infantry Division, said soldiers under his command have been deployed along the border of Ratchaburi and Phetchaburi provinces.

He said the soldiers have stepped up patrols along the border, especially in areas with natural border passes and nearby villages, with support from intelligence operations.


