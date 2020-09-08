Section
One more Covid-19 case
Thailand
General

One more Covid-19 case

published : 8 Sep 2020 at 11:45

writer: Online Reporters

Thais and foreign nationals arrive from India at Suvarnabhumi airport on Sept 6 and were later taken to quarantine facilities. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)
The government on Tuesday reported one new case of Covid-19 infection, a quarantined Indian man who returned from abroad, raising the total number of cases to 3,446.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said the 46-year-old man arrived back from dia on Sept 1 and was taken to an alternative state quarantine facility in Bangkok. On Sept 6, he tested positive for Covid-19.

Of the total 3,446 cases,  3,284 had recovered, including three discharged over the past 24 hours, and 104 patients remained at hospitals. The death toll remained at 58 since June 2.

Globally, Covid-19 cases rose by 197,689 over the previous 24 hours to 27.48 million and the death toll increased by 3,846 to  896,844. The US had the most cases at 6.48 million, up by 25,325. India ranked second with 4.27 million cases, up by 75,022. Brazil was third with 4.14 million cases, up by 10,188.

Thailand ranked 122nd by the number of confirmed cases, the CCSA reported.


