Seven more infected arrivals

Passengers arrive from India at Suvarnabhumi airport on Sunday. Three of them were confirmed as new Covid-19 cases on Friday. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

The government on Friday reported seven new cases of coronavirus disease, five Thais and two foreigners already in quarantine after arriving from abroad.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said the infected people arrived from India, Russia and Saudi Arabia.

The three cases from India were a Thai woman aged 33, a Thai male student, 31, and an Indian male engineer, 33.

They arrived on Sunday on the same flight as two previously confirmed cases. The Thais people are quarantined in Chon Buri province. The Indian man is staying at an alternative state quarantine facility in Bangkok.

Their infections were confirmed by their first test on Wednesday.

Three other new cases arrived from Saudi Arabia - a 2-year-old Thai girl, an 8-year-old Thai boy, and a Thai male worker aged 45. They arrived last Saturday on the same flight as five previously confirmed cases.

They were quarantined in Bangkok. Their infections were confirmed on Wednesday.

The seventh new case is from Russia, a 14-year-old Russian male student. He arrived on Aug 31 on the same flight as two previously confirmed cases. He is staying at an alternative state quarantine facility in Bangkok. His infection was confirmed by his second test.

All seven new cases were asymptomatic.

Infection rates were 10.90% among people coming from India, 2.29% from Russia and 9.94% from Saudi Arabia, the CCSA said.

Of the total 3,461 cases, 3,312 (96%) had recovered and 91 others were at hospitals. The death toll had remained at 58 since June 2.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 303,170 over the past 24 hours to 28.32 million and the worldwide death toll was up by 5,992 to 913,908.

The United States had the most cases at 6.59 million, up by 38,811, and the most deaths at 196,328, up by 1,089.

Second was India with 4.56 million cases, up by 96,760, and 76,304 deaths, up by 1,213.

Brazil was third with 4.24 million cases, up by 40,431, and 129,575 deaths, up by 922, while Thailand ranked 123rd, the CCSA said.