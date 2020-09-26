Section
Thailand
Three new Covid-19 cases foreigners

published : 26 Sep 2020 at 12:55

writer: Online Reporters

A total of 243 Thai returnees from Sydney arrive at Suvarnabhumi airport on Aug 2. (Photo by Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)
Three new Covid-19 cases were foreigners from Luxembourg, Turkey and Albania in quarantine, bringing the total to 3,522 cases.

All three patients were asymptomatic and stayed at self-paid alternative state quarantine facilities, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration on Saturday.

Two of them were airline crew members whose test results came after they left the country on Thursday. They were a German, 49, who flew from Luxembourg on Sunday and stayed at a facility in Chon Buri province, and a Turkish man, 51, who arrived the next day from his home country and stayed at a facility, also in Chon Buri.

The other was a 51-year-old Albanian teacher who was staying at an ASQ facility in Bangkok after he arrived on Monday. He tested positive on Thursday.  

Of the total 3,522 cases, 3,362 (95.5%) had recovered, including two discharged over the past 24 hours, and 101 others were in hospitals. The death toll has remained at 59.

The Foreign Ministry said another 357 people would arrive in Thailand on five flights on Saturday — from Norway (157), Switzerland (92), the United States (79), Cambodia (16) and the United Arab Emirates (13). 

Global Covid-19 cases rose 317,937 in 24 hours to 32.75 million. The death toll was up 5,808 to 993, 413. US had the most cases, 7.24 million, up 53,629. 

Second was India with 5.90 million cases, up by 85,458. Brazil was third with 4.69 million cases, up by 32,670. Thailand ranked 137th, the CCSA said.

