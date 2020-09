Thailand logs 22 new Covid imports Monday

Students rest on a bench marked for social distancing to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 novel coronavirus at the National Museum in Bangkok on Aug 14, 2020. (AFP file photo)

The government reported 22 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, raising the total to 3,545. The death toll was unchanged at 59.

Sixteen of the new cases were from South Sudan, four from India, one from Pakistan and one from the Philippines.

-- More to follow --