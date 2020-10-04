2 new Covid cases Sunday, Thais returning from UK, S. Africa

Thai visitors take photos in the old town quarter, one of the landmarks of Phuket, on Sept 14, 2020. The resort island will receive its first foreign visitors since the start of the coronavirus outbreak on Thursday. (Photo by Dusida Worrachaddejchai)

Thailand has confirmed two new coronavirus infections imported from the United Kingdom and South Africa by Thai returnees.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said on Sunday neither was showing symptoms of Covid-19.

The first new patient was a 27-year-old student who tested positive on Friday after arriving from the UK on Monday, the centre said, adding she was transferred from a quarantine facility to Samut Prakan Hospital after the test.

The other case was also a Thai student, 19, who arrived from South Africa on Monday and tested positive while he was quarantined in Bangkok. He was transferred to Prasat Neurological Institute, the centre said.

The total confirmed cases in Thailand were now 3,585, with fatalities unchanged at 59.

At least 427 Thai citizens will return on Monday -- including 300 from the UK -- but more attention is likely be focused on Phuket on Thursday, when the first group of tourists arrive under the new Special Tourist Visa scheme.

On Thursday, 150 Chinese visitors will land on the southern island on a Thai AirAsia charter flight from Guangzhou. They will then stay in alternative state quarantine for 14 days.

Other residents of Cuangzhou have also expressed at intention to visit, as well as some from the Scandinavian countries.

The long-stay programme is designed to mitigate the damage to the tourism sector from the pandemic.