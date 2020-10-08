Seven more infected arrivals

Thai berry pickers queue to board their repatriation flight from Stockholm, Sweden, on Wednesday. They will stay at alternative state quarantine facilities in Thailand arranged by their employer. (Photo: Thai embassy, Stockholm)

Another seven quarantined arrivals - this time from Hungary, India, Kuwait, the Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates and the United States - have been found infected with novel coronavirus disease, raising total to 3,622.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration announced the new cases, detected in the previous 24 hours, on Thursday.

Two new cases are from Hungary, both are Thai - a 52-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman.

They arrived on Oct 1, were confirmed with Covid-19 on days 4 and 5 respectively after arrival, but showed no symptoms. They were being treated at Nong Yai and Bang Lamung hospitals in Chon Buri province.

One case is from India, a Thai woman, 25, who returned on Sept 25 on the same flight as seven previously confirmed cases.

Her infection was confirmed by the second test on day 11, when she had a cough. She was admitted to Lerdsin Hospital in Bangkok.

The case from Kuwait is a Kuwaiti woman, 45, who had been confirmed with Covid-19 in July. She arrived on Monday while accompanying a patient to Thailand.

Her infection was detected on arrival. She had no sympotoms. She was admitted to a private hospital in Bangkok.

A Thai woman, 34, who arrived from the Netherlands on Oct 1 was confirmed infected on day 4. She was treated Bang Lamung Hospital in Chon Buri.

There is one new case from the UAE, a Thai woman aged 23. She arrived on Sept 25 on the same flight as three previously confirmed cases and her infection was confirmed by the second test on day 11. She had no symptoms. She was treated at Nong Yai Hospital in Chon Buri.

The case from the US is an American man, 61, who worked at an entertainment venue. He arrived on Sept 19, was confirmed with the disease by the second test on day 12, while being asymptomatic. He was treated at a private hospital in Bangkok.

Of the total of 3,622 cases, 3,439 (94.95%) have recovered including 48 discharged over the previous 24 hours, and 124 patients remained at hospitals, the CCSA said. The death toll was unchanged at 59.

Global Covid-19 cases went up by 343,517 over the previous 24 hours to 36.39 million. The worldwide death toll rose by 5,909 to 1.06 million.

The US had the most cases with 7.78 million, up 48,715, and the most deaths at 216,784, up 932.

India was second with 6.83 million, up 78,809, and 105,554 deaths, up 963.

Brazil was third with 5.0 million cases, up 31,404, and 148,304 deaths, up 733. Thailand ranked 139th, down from 140th on Wednesday.