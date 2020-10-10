Six new Covid-19 cases from 5 countries

People wearing face masks walk near a bus stop and the Mor Chit BTS Skytrain station in Chatuchak district, Bangkok, as heavy rain pounds the capital on Friday. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Six new cases of coronavirus disease on Saturday were two Thais and four foreigners from Japan, the United Kingdom, Germany, Kuwait and India, raising the total to 3,634. All were in quarantine.

The first case was a 57-year-old Japanese employee from his home country. He arrived in Thailand on Sept 26 and stayed in an alternative state quarantine (ASQ) facility in Bangkok. He had a cough and headache and tested positive for the coronavirus disease in his second test on Oct 1. He was sent to a private hospital in Bangkok, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

The second case was a Thai, 32, from the UK who arrived on Oct 3 and stayed in an ASQ facility in Bangkok. She had no symptoms but tested positive on Thursday. She was later admitted to a private hospital in Bangkok.

The third case was a German employee, 53, who arrived from his country on Oct 3 and stayed at an ASQ facility in Bangkok. On Oct 8, his infection was confirmed but he showed no symptoms. He was admitted to a private hospital in Nonthaburi.

The fourth case was a 34-year-old Thai masseur from Kuwait. He arrived in Thailand on Oct 4 and stayed at an ASQ facility. He tested positive for Covid-19 on that day and was sent to a hospital in Samut Prakan province.

The fifth and sixth cases were from India. One was an Indian, 31, who arrived in Thailand with her children on Sept 25 and stayed at an ASQ facility in Bangkok. She tested negative in her first test on Sept 30. On Thursday, she tested positive, but was asymptomatic.

The other was an Indian man, 36, a company employee who had a history of being infected in August. He arrived in Thailand on Sept 25 and stayed at an ASQ facility in Bangkok. He tested negative in his first two tests on Sept 25 and Oct 2. On Thursday, his infection was confirmed in the third test, but he showed no symptoms. He was admitted to a private hospital in Bangkok.

Of the total 3,634 cases, 3,445 (94.8%) recovered, including four discharged over the past 24 hours, and 130 patients remain in hospitals. The death toll was unchanged at 59.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 353,706 over the previous hours to 37.1 million. The worldwide death toll increased by 5,748 to 1.07 million.

The US had the most cases at 7.9 million, up 60,558. India was second with 6.97 million cases, up 73,196. Thailand ranked 136th worldwide.