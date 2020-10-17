Protesters pick 3 sites as mass transit shut down

The stairs leading to the BTS Mo Chit station are sealed off as part of a government-ordered shutdown of the entire system on Saturday. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul)

Anti-government protesters prepared to gather at three sites in Bangkok on Saturday afternoon, in defiance of an emergency decree and despite a government-ordered shutdown of nearly all mass rail transit in the capital.

Rally participants were asked to go to the location closest to them: the Lat Phrao interchange, Udom Suk BTS station or Wong Wian Yai roundabout. The locations were confirmed in a tweet sent out by United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration at 3.08pm.

For many, getting to a protest site could be difficult. All 40 stations on the BTS Skytrain system were shut down at 3pm and would remain closed until midnight, the operator announced on its Twitter account. It said the shutdown was “due to an emergency decree announced by the government”.

The 38-station MRT Blue Line was closed at 12.30pm and the closure of the Purple Line followed at 3.30. “For the safety and security of passengers, MRT Blue Line and Purple Line will be temporarily closed. We will resume the service as soon as posible when the situation returns to normal. We apologise for any inconvenience,” the operator said on its MRT Bangkok Metro Facebook page.

BTS originally said that just 14 of its stations in central Bangkok would be closed from 2:30pm onward. It said trains would still run but would not stop at the affected stations on the Sukhumvit and Silom lines. The 14 stations were Ari, Sanam Pao, Victory Monument, Phaya Thai, Ratchathewi, Siam, Chit Lom, Phloen Chit, Nana, Asok, Phrom Phong, National Stadium, Ratchadamri and Sala Daeng.

However, this was not deemed sufficient in the eyes of the police, who are seeking to make it impossible for protesters to move about and gather, even if it inconveniences hundreds of thousands of other commuters. BTS subsequently announced that it would shut its entire system.

Police also ordered the closure of the Phayathai station of the Airport Rail Link and blocked access to Victory Monument and the Asok intersection. Both sites had been viewed as possible gathering places for demonstrators.

The moves were made in anticipation of a fourth consecutive day of protests in defiance of the emergency decree imposed this week. In social media posts earlier on Saturday, organisers asked participants to board mass-transit trains at 3pm to prepare for an activity beginning at 4pm. However, the destinations were not announced until the very last minute.

Activists are trying to stay one step ahead of the authorities, who have been making strenuous efforts to stop them. On Friday, police laid razor wire across the Ratchaprasong intersection, where a huge rally had taken place on Thursday night, in anticipation of another gathering. The protesters adjusted quickly, shifting to the Pathumwan intersection, where police used water cannon to disperse a crowd of about 2,000.

The suspension of mass-transit services on Saturday drew harsh comments from many people who posted messages blaming the subway operator on its Facebook page.



