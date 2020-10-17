Protesters pick 3 sites as mass transit shut down

Demonstrators begin gathering on Phahon Yothin Road in front of the skywalk at the closed Lat Phrao station on Saturday afternoon. It is one of three sites chosen by protest organisers. (Photo Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

Anti-government protesters converged on three sites in Bangkok on Saturday afternoon, in defiance of an emergency decree and despite a government-ordered shutdown of nearly all mass rail transit in the capital.

Rally participants were asked to go to the location closest to them: the Lat Phrao transit interchange, Udom Suk BTS station or the Wong Wian Yai roundabout. The locations were confirmed in a tweet sent out by United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration (UFTD) at 3.08pm.

Within an hour, large groups of demonstrators had made their way — on foot, motorcycle, taxi, tuk tuk and car pool in the absence of mass transit — to each of the venues, raising three-finger salutes along the way. The biggest group was seen at Lat Phrao, where about 2,000 people had gathered. The group at Udom Suk subsequently set out for the Bang Na intersection, with at least 1,000 arriving there around 4.30pm.

Smaller gatherings also materialised at some other locations, including Samyan Mitrtown at Phaya Thai and Rama IV roads, and the Asok BTS station.

As well, UFTD said parallel rallies were to be held from 4pm to 6pm in 17 provinces: Ubon Thani, Nong Khai, Roi Et, Chon Buri (Pattaya), Nakhon Pathom, Phayao, Chiang Rai, Nakhon Sawan, Kalasin, Uttaradit, Trang, Udon Thani, Nakhon Ratchasima, Surin, Sakon Nakhon, Khon Kaen and Songkhla.

For many in Bangkok, getting to a protest site could be difficult. All 40 stations on the BTS Skytrain system were shut down at 3pm and would remain closed until midnight, the operator announced on its Twitter account. It said the shutdown was “due to an emergency decree announced by the government”.

The 38-station MRT Blue Line was closed at 12.30pm and the closure of the Purple Line followed at 3.30. “For the safety and security of passengers, MRT Blue Line and Purple Line will be temporarily closed. We will resume the service as soon as posible when the situation returns to normal. We apologise for any inconvenience,” the operator said on its MRT Bangkok Metro Facebook page.

BTS originally said that just 14 of its stations in central Bangkok would be closed from 2:30pm onward. It said trains would still run but would not stop at the affected stations on the Sukhumvit and Silom lines. The 14 stations were Ari, Sanam Pao, Victory Monument, Phaya Thai, Ratchathewi, Siam, Chit Lom, Phloen Chit, Nana, Asok, Phrom Phong, National Stadium, Ratchadamri and Sala Daeng.

However, this was not deemed sufficient in the eyes of the police, who are seeking to make it impossible for protesters to move about and gather, even if it inconveniences hundreds of thousands of other commuters. BTS subsequently announced that it would shut its entire system.

Police also ordered the closure of all stations on the Airport Rail Link to Suvarnabhumi Airport and blocked access to Victory Monument and the Asok intersection. Both sites had been viewed as possible gathering places for demonstrators.

The moves were made in anticipation of a fourth consecutive day of protests in defiance of the emergency decree imposed this week. In social media posts earlier on Saturday, organisers asked participants to board mass-transit trains at 3pm to prepare for an activity beginning at 4pm. However, the destinations were not announced until the very last minute.

Activists are trying to stay one step ahead of the authorities, who have been making strenuous efforts to stop them. On Friday, police laid razor wire across the Ratchaprasong intersection, where a huge rally had taken place on Thursday night, in anticipation of another gathering. The protesters adjusted quickly, shifting to the Pathumwan intersection, where police used water cannon to disperse a crowd of about 2,000.

Police reiterated their determination to enforce the law, and defended their use of water cannon. The water contained blue dye so that officers could identify rally participants for possible arrest later.

Protesters said the water also contained a skin and eye irritant, and several posts on social media showed demonstrators trying to flush their eyes and faces with bottled water.

The chemicals in the water were not dangerous, police spokesman Yingyos Thepjamnong said at a news conference. “The police abided by international standards to disperse the demonstration,” he added.

Authorities have faced heavy criticism for their response, as the demonstration at the Pathumwan intersection was peaceful.

“Violent or not, all gatherings are illegal,” Pol Maj Gen Yingyos Thepjamnong said.

Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri told Reuters: “There is no win or lose for any side. It’s all damage to the country. The government would like to ask protesters to not gather and remain peaceful.”.

