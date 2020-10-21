Third activist arrested on motorcade charge

The royal motorcade carrying Her Majesty the Queen and His Royal Highness Prince Dipangkorn Rasmijoti passes through demonstrators near Government House on Oct 14. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

A third anti-government activist has been arrested on a charge of intending to do harm to Her Majesty the Queen’s liberty during her motorcade last Wednesday.

Suranat Paenprasert, a coordinator of the Active Youth group, was apprehended at his house on Wednesday. He told police he was about to leave home to report to Dusit police station.

On Tuesday, the Criminal Court approved an arrest warrant for Mr Suranat on a charge of intending to do harm to Her Majesty the Queen's liberty. He was charged under Section 110 of the Criminal Code.

A motorcade taking the Queen and His Royal Highness Prince Dipangkorn Rasmijoti travelled through a crowd of demonstrators on the road outside Government House on Oct 14. The rally made a clear passage for the motorcade, but police have now charged three people over the incident.

Earlier, two activists, Ekachai Hongkangwan and Boonkueanoon Paothong, were named in court warrants and arrested and charged. One was detained on his way to report to police, and the other surrendered.