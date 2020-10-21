Section
State of emergency to continue until Nov 30
Thailand
General

State of emergency to continue until Nov 30

published : 21 Oct 2020 at 16:59

writer: Bloomberg News

Disease control officials wait for arrivals at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan on Tuesday. The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has resolved to extend the emergency decree to effectively control Covid-19 until the end of next month. (Photo by Somchai Poomlard)
The government is set to extend a state of emergency through November in order to prevent a resurgence in the novel coronavirus.

The national Covid-19 task force chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, on Wednesday approved the extension of nationwide emergency rules through Nov 30, according to Teerapat Prayoonsit, permanent secretary of the Prime Minister’s Office.

The one-month extension, when approved by the cabinet next week, would be the seventh since the initial order in March. The emergency rules allow the government to enforce mandatory quarantines, streamline disease-control plans and take other security measures without multiple approvals from various agencies. The measures were set to end on Oct 31.

