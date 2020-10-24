Freed Jatupat urges release of core group

Jatupat “Pai” Boonyapattaraksa is greeted by a supporter on his release from the Bangkok Remand Prison on Friday. (Photo from @daodincommoner Facebook account)

Student activist Jatupat "Pai Daodin" Boonpattararaksa on Friday demanded the release of all other protest leaders after being granted bail from Bangkok Remand Prison.

Mr Jatupat's call for the release of other core protesters including Parit "Penguin" Chiwarak and Panusaya "Rung" Sithijirawattanakul was welcomed by a large gathering organised by a group known as the Anonymous Party outside the prison.

Earlier in the day, a post on the Free People movement's Facebook page urged the anti-government supporters to converge outside the prison under the #releaseourfriends hashtag. Police chose to close the traffic after protesters flocked to the area. The group also pledged to camp outside last night.

The five other protest leaders still in detention are Panupong "Mike" Jadnok, Ekachai Hongkangwan, Somyot Pruksakasemsuk, Patipan, aka "Patiwat" Saraiyaem, Tan Suranat and Arnon Nampa.

It was reported that Mr Arnon who is being held in Chiang Mai had claimed accepting a bail offer was futile as other outstanding charges would be used to reincarcerate him immediately.

Mr Jatupat said the protests would be intensified to pressure the prime minister to resign and alleged he had been assaulted by officials while being detained.

In their statement, the Anonymous Party demanded the unconditional release of the seven, with all charges dropped, and called on Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to step down today.

The group also reiterated calls for reforms of the royal institution and a new charter to be written.

After giving the prime minister three days to resign, the Free Youth movement on Friday posted further protests will be scheduled for Saturday.

A group of protesters \gathered in front of Hua Mak police station to demand an update on an investigation into Wednesday's clash between anti-and pro-establishment factions at Ramkhamhaeng University.

Pol Col Lertsak Khiamsap, the station's superintendent, said inquiries were ongoing and witnesses were being interviewed.

Assistant national police chief Jaruwat Waisaya said legal proceedings would be taken against protesters arrested during the enforcement of the state of emergency even though that was lifted on Thursday.

He said the suspects would face proceedings under the Criminal Procedure Code, the Act on the Establishment of District Courts and Criminal Procedure in District Court, and the Act on the Establishment of and Procedure for Juvenile and Family Court.

Meanwhile, supporters of Gen Prayut extended moral support to the premier as he led ministers to lay wreaths in front of the statue of King Chulalongkorn to mark Chulalongkorn Memorial Day.

Thousands of people also wore yellow shirts nationwide, following the government's invitation to support the monarchy. It also invited people to join chanting ceremonies nationwide at 7pm on Saturday.

Army commander Gen Narongphan Jitkaewtae refused to comment when asked about the protests after he presided over a ceremony to mark the day at the army's headquarters.

However, the army chief was seen smiling and nodding when a retired officer was heard asking him to take care of the prime minister who is under pressure from the protesters to resign.