3 new Covid cases Tuesday, quarantined foreigners

Disease control officials receive arrivals at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province on Monday. (Photo by Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The government on Tuesday reported three new cases of the novel coronavirus, quarantined foreigners who had flown in from Qatar, Sudan and the United States, raising the accumulated total to 3,746.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said the case who arrived from Qatar is a British engineer, 53, who had a family in Thailand. He arrived on Oct 21 and was found to have contracted Covid-19 on day 3 after arrival.

The case from Sudan is a Sudanese medical student, 19, who arrived via the United Arab Emirates on Oct 24. He tested positive on arrival.

The case from the US is a 20-year American employee of the US Embassy who arrived via Qatar on Oct 23. He tested positive on day 2.

All three new cases were asymptomatic, had been quarantined at alternative facilities and were receiving treatment in Bangkok.

Of the total 3,746 cases, 3,551 (94.79%) recovered, including eight discharged over the past 24 hours, and 136 patients were in hospitals. The local death toll remained unchanged at 59.

Meanwhile, global Covid-19 cases shot up 411,372 in 24 hours to 43.78 million. The worldwide death toll rose by 5,110 to 1.16 million.

The US had the most cases at 8.96 million, up 69,841, and the most deaths at 231,045, up 529. India was second with 7.94 million cases, up 36,838, and 119,535 deaths, up 505.