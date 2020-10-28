Section
13 new Covid-19 cases
Thailand
General

13 new Covid-19 cases

published : 28 Oct 2020 at 12:15

writer: Online Reporters

A baby boy cries as health officials test her mother for the coronavirus, as they and 37 other Chinese visitors arrived at Suvarnabhumi airport on Oct 20 under the special visa programme. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)
The government reported 13 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, among arrivals from eight countries.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration on Wednesday reported finding infections in 12 Thais and one Frenchman, raising the total to 3,759. The death toll remained unchanged at 59 .

The man from France arrived in Thailand on Friday, and his test on Monday was positive.

Of the Thais, a man arriving from the United States via Hong Kong on Oct 15 was found to have Covid-19 on Monday.

A man who arrived from Bangladesh on Oct 16 tested positive 10 days later.

Four students from Jordan tested positive on Sunday after arriving back home on Oct 21.

Two women who returned from the United Arab Emirates on Friday tested positive on  Monday, A woman coming from Russia tested positive on arrival on Monday.

The final two cases were monks returning from the United Kingdom. They tested positive after arriving on Monday.

