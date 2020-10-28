Section
Emergency decree extended to curb coronavirus
Thailand
Emergency decree extended to curb coronavirus

published : 28 Oct 2020 at 15:25

updated: 28 Oct 2020 at 16:02

writer: Online reporters

A group of 39 Chinese visitors with special tourist visas go through arrival measures to halt the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus at Suvarnabhumi airport on Oct 20, 2020. (Airports of Thailand/AFP photo)
Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said on Wednesday the cabinet agreed to extend the emergency decree for another month.

The decree, which expires at the end of each month unless it is extended, helps the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration function. It gives Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha full authority to command the centre to combat the outbreak.

The country has confirmed only 3,759 coronavirus infections, with most recent cases imported. There have been 59 deaths.

A group of 39 visitors from China on Oct 20 was the first foreign tourists visiting Thailand since a ban on commercial fights was imposed in April.

