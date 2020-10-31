Five new cases from 4 countries

Myanmar nationals queue at a health screening point at the border checkpoint, the second Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge in Mae Sot district, Tak province, before being allowed to cross the border to their country on Thursday. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

Five new coronavirus cases were reported on Saturday, all quarantined arrivals from Bahrain, Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates and India, raising the accumulated total in Thailand to 3,780.

The Centre for Covid Situation Administration said the new cases were three Thais, one Pakistani national and one Indian national.

The first case was a 30-year-old Thai employee, who arrived from Bahrain on Oct 18 and was in a state quarantine facility in Chon Buri. She was on the same flight as that of six previously confirmed cases. She tested positive on Oct 29, but was asymptomatic. She was sent to a public hospital in Chon Buri.

The second case was a Pakistani trader, 42. He arrived from Pakistan on Oct 22 and was in a self-paid alternative quarantine facility in Bangkok. He tested positive on Oct 27, but showed no symptoms. He was admitted to a private hospital.

The third and fourth cases were Thai women who arrived on Oct 23 on the same flight as that of seven previously confirmed cases. The pair were in a state quarantine facility in Chon Buri. One of them was a 24-year-old masseuse at a spa and the other was a 32-year-old receptionist. Both tested positive on Wednesday, but were asymptomatic. They were sent to a public hospital in Chon Buri.

The fifth case was an Indian software engineer, 27. She arrived from India on Oct 24 and was on the same flight as that of a previously confirmed case. She stayed at an alternative state quarantine facility in Bangkok and tested positive on Oct 29, but showed no symptoms. She was admitted to a private hospital in Bangkok.

Of the total 3,780 cases, 3,590, or 94.97%, have recovered while 131 were at hospitals. The death toll remained at 59.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 573,616 over the past 24 hours to 45.89 million, The death toll was up by 7,490 to 1.19 million.

The United States had the most cases at 9.31 million, up by 101,461. India came second with 8.13 million cases, up by 48,120, followed by Brazil with 5.51 million, up by 23,126. Thailand ranked 147th.