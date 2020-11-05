Section
Protest co-leader sees police over embassy rally
Thailand
General

published : 5 Nov 2020 at 13:09

writer: Wassayos Ngamkham

Pro-democracy protest leader Patsaravalee 'Mind' Tanakitvibulpon speaks to reporters as she arrives at Thung Mahamek police station to report to police on Thursday. (Photo by Wassayos Ngamkham)
Protest co-leader Patsaravalee "Mind" Tanakitvibulpon has reported to Thung Mahamek police to hear sedition and other charges in connection with the Germany embassy rally.

Ms Patsaravalee, 25, wrote in social media she had reported to Pol Col Pitak Sutthikul, acting Thung Mahamek police chief, at 9.30am on Thursday to acknowledge charges related to a protest in front of the Germany embassy in Bangkok on Oct 26.

The civil engineering student, accompanied by lawyer Supanat Boonsod from the Thai Lawyers for Human Rights Centre, was charged with colluding in sedition under Section 116 of the Criminal Code. The penalty is up to seven years in prison.

Pol Lt Gen Pakkapong Pongpetra, chief of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, joined Thung Mahamek police in interrogating her.

Ms Patsaravalee said she had to date faced charges in four cases.

The Mahanakorn University of Technology student insisted she was not worried as she was aware it was the government's ploy to suppress pro-democracy movements. She vowed to continue pushing rally demands.

Mr Supanat said the rally at the embassy was consistent with constituional freedom of expression. It was not causing unrest, noted the lawyer.

Four other activists in the same case would report to police on Thursday afternoon, she said. They are Mr Korakot Saengyenphan, 28, Mr Chanin Wongsri, 20, Mr Cholathit Chote-sawat, 21 and Ms Benja Apan, 21.

Earlier, Thung Mahamek police had sought to arrest the five protesters on sedition and other charges for their roles during the demonstration at the embassy where the protesters submitted a letter to the ambassador.

They later summonsed them instead after the South Bangkok Criminal Court turned down their request for arrest warrants, citing a number of reasons — the suspects are students, the rally was short, there was no proof they would flee and they have permanent residences. 

A crowd of demonstrators marched to the German embassy on Oct 26 to ask Berlin to look into the matter of His Majesty the King living in Germany. 

The rally ended at around 9pm after a co-leader told protesters the ambassador said he would forward their letter to the German government.

