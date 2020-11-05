Six new cases from five countries

Officials conduct a health screening test at Suvarnabhumi airport on Oct 20. (File photo)

Six new coronavirus infections were reported on Thursday, all quarantined arrivals from five countries, raising the total to 3,310.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said the new cases were two from France and one each from Germany, the Netherlands, Hungary and Myanmar.

The two cases from France were a 59-year-old French construction consultant and his Chinese wife, 46. The couple arrived in Thailand on Oct 29 and stayed at an alternative quarantine facility in Nonthaburi. On Tuesday, they tested positive with no symptoms. They were admitted to a private hospital.

The case from Germany was a 71-year-old Thai woman who arrived on Oct 31 and stayed at a state quarantine facility in Bangkok. She tested positive on Monday. She had a fever, muscle pains, diarrhea and lost the sense of smell. She was admitted to a public hospital in Bangkok.

The case from the Netherlands was a 53-year-old Dutch national. He arrived on Oct 30 and stayed at an alternative state quarantine facility in Samut Prakan. On Tuesday, he tested positive but showed no symptoms. He was treated at a private hospital.

The case from Hungary was a 42-year-old Hungarian who arrived on a chartered flight on Tuesday and stayed at a state quarantine facility in Bangkok. He tested positive twice on Tuesday and Wednesday, but was asymptomatic. He is being treated at Bamrasnaradura Inectious Diseases Institute.

The sixth case from Myanmar was a 27-year-old Myanmar cross-border truck driver. He arrived on Oct 31 and tested positive on the same day, with no symptoms. He was sent for treatment in Myanmar.

Of the total 3,810 cases, 3,623 (94.8%) had recovered, including 11 discharged over the past 24 hours, and 128 others were in hospitals, the CCSA said. The death toll remained unchanged at 59, said the centre.

Global Covid-19 cases soared by 571,314 over the previous 24 hours to 48.42 million while the death toll rose by 9,067 to 1.23 million.

The United States had the most cases at 9.80 million, up 108,389. India was second with 8.36 million cases, up 50,465. Thailand ranked 148th.

The case from Hungary was Hungarian Foreign and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto, who tested positive for Covid-19 after arriving in Bangkok on Tuesday. He was flown home on Wednesday.