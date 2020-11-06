Bookings for seniors' housing begin Monday

A group of seniors exercises at Lumpini Park in Bangkok (Bangkok Post file photo).

The Treasury Department will invite senior citizens to reserve 921 units of a residential project in Samut Prakan from Nov 9-30, with prices ranging from 1.82 million to 2.99 million baht a unit.

The project for seniors in Bang Phli district of the province adjacent to Bangkok is a joint effort by Ramathibodi Hospital, the Government Housing Bank, Government Savings Bank, Krungthai Bank and the state enterprise Dhanarak Asset Development Co, said Yutthana Yimkarun, the Treasury Department director-general.

The housing development, part of the Ramathibodi Elderly Care and Hospice complex, will consist of nine 8-storey buildings in all. It is located on a 20-rai plot of state-owned land, with a contractor still to be selected. Unit prices include furniture and electric appliances, he said.

Interested people can book and submit documents online via the website of the Treasury Department or its Samut Prakan branch, or the websites of Ramathibodi Hospital and Dhanarak Asset Development.

Mr Yutthana said reservations could also be made in person at the offices of the department or Dhanarak Asset Management on Chaeng Watthana Road during office hours from 8.30am to 4.30pm on weekdays.