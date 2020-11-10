Diplomat among 4 new infections

Thai classical dancers perform at the Erawan shrine at Ratchaprasong intersection in Bangkok on Monday, when four new Covid-19 cases were confirmed. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Four new cases of novel coronavirus disease were reported on Tuesday - three quarantined arrivals and a diplomat who was infected locally - raising the total to 3,844.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said the locally infected patient was a Hungarian diplomat aged 53 who had been in close contact with a confirmed case on Nov 3.

The man lived in Bangkok and tested positive on Monday, but remained asymptomatic. He was receiving treatment at the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute in Nonthaburi province.

The CCSA gave no further details about the source of the diplomat's infection, but the Hungarian foreign and trade minister tested positive on arrival in Bangkok on Nov 3. He and his delegation promptly returned home on two special flights.

The three infected arrivals were from India, Sweden and the United States.

They included a Thai maid, 27, who returned on Sunday from Sweden via a connecting flight in Qatar. She tested positive right away, without any symptoms.

Another is an American man, 50, who is a company manager and arrived on Oct 31 from the US via Dubai.

An Indian man, 38, who is a hotel employee, arrived on Saturday and tested positive right away. He had a fever.

All three arrivals were being treated at private hospitals, the CCSA said.

Of the total 3,844 local cases, 3,670 (95.5%) had recovered, including nine discharged over the past 24 hours, and 114 were at hospitals. The death toll remained at 60.

Global Covid-19 cases rose 482,114 over the past 24 hours to 51.24 million while the worldwide death toll was up by 6,770 to 1.27 million. The US had the most cases at 10.42 million, up 125,689.