Nine more arrivals have Covid-infections

Nine new coronavirus infections were reported on Friday, quarantined arrivals from seven countries, raising the total number of cases to 3,861.

Two of them were earlier treated overseas for Covid-19 disease.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said the new cases were from Lebanon, the Philippines, Switzerland, India, Kuwait, France and the United Kingdom.

The case from Lebanon was a 56-year-old Thai masseuse who arrived on Nov 1 and was quarantined in Chon Buri. Her test on Nov 8 came back positive and she is receiving treatment at a public hospital in the province.

The case from the Philippines was an Indian engineer, 37, who arrived on Nov 6. He tested positive on Nov 11 and was being treated at a private hospital in Bangkok.

There were three cases from Switzerland - a 76-year-old Swiss man and his Thai wife, 52, and a 74-year-old Swiss man. All arrived on Nov 6 on the same flight as three previously confirmed cases. Their Covid-19 infections were detected on Nov 11.

The case from India was a 45-year-old Indian woman who arrived on Nov 7. She tested positive on Nov 11.

From Kuwait, a 43-year-old Kuwaiti arrived on Nov 7 and his infection was detected on Nov 10.

The eighth and ninth cases arrived from France and the UK, and had both earlier been detected with the coronavirus disease and treated.

A 43-year-old Frenchman who arrived on Oct 30 and was quarantined had been infected and treated in September. On Nov 11, he tested positive and was being treated at a private hospital.

A retired 66-year-old British man who arrived from the UK on Nov 6 and stayed at an alternative quarantine facility in Bangkok had been previously diagnosed infected on Oct 16 and treated. On Nov 11 he tested positive and was being treated at a private hospital.

All nine cases were asymptomatic, the CCSA said.

Of the 3,861 people diagnosed with Covid-19, 3,697 (95.75%) had recovered, including four discharged from hospitals over the previous 24 hours, and 104 people remained in hospitals. The death toll was unchanged at 60, the CCSA said.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 642,653 over the previous 24 hours to 53.08 million. The worldwide death toll soared by 9,666 to 1.29 million.

The US had the most cases at 10.87 million, up 161,541, followed by India with 8.72 million, up 43,861. Thailand ranked 149th.